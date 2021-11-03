Aurora (AOA) Hits One Day Volume of $693,856.00

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and approximately $693,856.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.90 or 0.00359682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00051334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00220584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00096831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

