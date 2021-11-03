AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,800 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 870,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.8 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised AusNet Services to a “hold” rating and set a $2.41 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

OTCMKTS SAUNF remained flat at $$1.85 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. AusNet Services has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

AusNet Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Growth and Future Networks. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users.

