Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $225.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.96. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $225.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.6% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.2% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 256,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,149,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

