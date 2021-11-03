Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,647,000 after acquiring an additional 146,189 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after acquiring an additional 217,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avalara by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,637,000 after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avalara by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,491,000 after acquiring an additional 214,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 938,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,183,000 after acquiring an additional 104,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.82. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVLR. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,233 shares of company stock worth $13,845,459 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.