Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,300 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 860,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

