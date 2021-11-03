AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.190-$2.290 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.180-$8.280 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. Colliers Securities restated a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.38.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $235.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $146.75 and a 52 week high of $241.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,253 shares of company stock worth $6,669,388. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

