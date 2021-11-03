Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 155.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 13.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 26.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

AGR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.60. 731,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

