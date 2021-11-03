Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,721. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,088.33 and a beta of 0.87. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avanos Medical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 256.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Avanos Medical worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.