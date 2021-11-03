Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.800-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.73.

AVY traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $218.23. The company had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,605. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

