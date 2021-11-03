AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Down to $22.23

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 22.23, but opened at 21.76. AvidXchange shares last traded at 22.79, with a volume of 679 shares trading hands.

AvidXchange Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

