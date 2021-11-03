Avis Budget Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 109,071 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,360% compared to the typical volume of 7,472 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $357.17 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 832.72%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,421,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.