Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Shares of Avista stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,833. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Avista has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.