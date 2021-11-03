AXPR (AXPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $160,689.00

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One AXPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $160,689.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00050717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00221592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00097612 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

