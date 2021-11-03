B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 3rd (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger’s (NASDAQ:BRIVU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of BRIVU opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

