B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

B2Gold stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. 8,802,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

BTG has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B2Gold stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of B2Gold worth $21,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

