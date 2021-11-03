Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 44.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 13.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $5,939,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 4.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.89. The company had a trading volume of 70,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,678. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.46. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.00.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.21.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

