Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6,363.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

