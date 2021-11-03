Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 136,552 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SITE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.78.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.49 and a 12-month high of $243.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

