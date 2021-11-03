Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 191,465 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 191,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,218,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

LECO opened at $144.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.93. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.72 and a 12-month high of $147.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

