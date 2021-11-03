Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,487 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of QIAGEN worth $29,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,672,000 after buying an additional 113,366 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,931,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after buying an additional 127,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,842,000 after purchasing an additional 188,189 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,050,000 after purchasing an additional 437,391 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.01.

Shares of QGEN opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

