Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,657 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Loews worth $22,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Loews by 27.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE L opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.