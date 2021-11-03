Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $28.31 Million Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,555 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $28,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $934,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 43.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,166 shares of company stock valued at $106,697 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 4.22.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.