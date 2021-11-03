Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1,892.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 443,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 420,903 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.39. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -189.69%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.