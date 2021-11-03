Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 63,793 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,793 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of CIT Group worth $24,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

In other news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $379,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $248,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,698 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.