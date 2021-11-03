Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,321 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of GDS worth $21,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 51.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS stock opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

