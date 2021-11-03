Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,979 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $23,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 325.6% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 480,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 367,491 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 83.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

