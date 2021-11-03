Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,899 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $29,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $333.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.89 and a 200 day moving average of $285.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.20 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

