Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
BBVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.
Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $7.09 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.41.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
