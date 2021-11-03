Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on BNDSF shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF remained flat at $$0.78 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,264. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

