Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.49

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $49.49, with a volume of 2900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKHYY. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 32.00 to 33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Analysts forecast that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.7183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.61%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

