Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,938,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $310,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRF. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $168.58 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $168.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.22 and its 200 day moving average is $161.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.