Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.75% of SEI Investments worth $240,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

