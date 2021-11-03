Bank of America Corp DE Sells 81,208 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,916,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,208 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $264,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 139,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after buying an additional 4,091,519 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,826,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.56 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

