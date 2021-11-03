Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) vs. WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Financial Review

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WSFS Financial and Bank of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 7 0 0 2.00 Bank of America 2 5 15 0 2.59

WSFS Financial presently has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.27%. Bank of America has a consensus price target of $44.52, indicating a potential downside of 8.32%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Bank of America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bank of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WSFS Financial and Bank of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $715.43 million 3.63 $114.77 million $1.91 28.61 Bank of America $93.75 billion 4.24 $17.89 billion $1.87 25.97

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial. Bank of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. WSFS Financial pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WSFS Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of America has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 41.60% 15.04% 1.85% Bank of America 33.10% 12.16% 1.02%

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers. The Cash Connect segment offers ATM vault cash, cash safe, and other cash logistics services. The Wealth Management segment focuses in array of fiduciary, investment management, credit, and deposit products to clients. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Global Wealth and Investment Management provides client experience through a network of financial advisors focused on to meet their needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.