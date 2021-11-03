Bank of America Upgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $10.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.25.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,534 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,908 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at $8,898,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

