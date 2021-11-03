Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,274 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 46.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $396,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $428,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $533,000. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IPOF opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

