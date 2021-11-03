Bank of Montreal Can Invests $31,000 in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,806 shares during the period.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of PLW stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.