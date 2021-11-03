Bank of Montreal Can Invests $47,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27.

