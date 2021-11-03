Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 35,355 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 294.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 685,253 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $616.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 558,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,805. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

