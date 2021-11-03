Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $786,000 Stock Position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of CorMedix worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. UBS Group AG raised its position in CorMedix by 32.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CorMedix by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 73,613 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 165.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth $7,528,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 216.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 42,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. CorMedix Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.52.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,016.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CorMedix Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

