Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $803,000 Stock Position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Provident Financial were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PROV. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Provident Financial by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Provident Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

PROV opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $125.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

