Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Harrow Health worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Harrow Health by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 64,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $128,714.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $222,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HROW. Aegis began coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $301.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Harrow Health had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

