Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $870,000 in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRIO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DarioHealth by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

DRIO opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $309.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.27. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. Equities research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRIO shares. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

In related news, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

