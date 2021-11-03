Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 666.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 297,154 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Castlight Health worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,223,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth $1,780,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

CSLT opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.29 million, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $223,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSLT. TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

