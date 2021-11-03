Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $771,000 Position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXDX opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

