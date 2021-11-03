Barclays Cuts 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Price Target to $19.00

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Shares of DIBS opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,464,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,198,440.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 44,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $174,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $220,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $224,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.