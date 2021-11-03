Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 300 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BARC. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 236.67 ($3.09).

BARC opened at GBX 198.46 ($2.59) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 106.76 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.06. The firm has a market cap of £33.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

