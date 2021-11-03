Bark & Co (BARK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.62 million. On average, analysts expect Bark & Co to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BARK opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Bark & Co has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bark & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About Bark & Co

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

