Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

