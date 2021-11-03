Barrington Research Raises Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $215.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $190.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMG. lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

AMG stock opened at $188.15 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $75.31 and a one year high of $189.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

